Jake Hjelle Homers in Loss to Chicago
June 28, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Jake Hjelle at bat
(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel/Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks)
FARGO - Jake Hjelle hit his second home run of the season in front of a sellout crowd of 4,243 fans on Friday night, but the RedHawks (25-18) found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard in an 8-4 loss to the visiting Chicago Dogs (23-20).
Hjelle went 2-for-3 with a walk in the game, the only multi-hit performance from a Fargo-Moorhead batter in the contest.
Colten Davis picked up the loss for the RedHawks in his ninth start of the year. He allowed six runs on eight hits in 5.2 innings of work.
The RedHawks remain in second place in the West Division, two games back of the Sioux Falls Canaries.
Fargo-Moorhead will continue its series with Chicago on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the first 1,000 fans receiving a free t-shirt courtesy of CI Sport.
For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule, ticket and promotional information, call 701-235-6161 or visit www.fmredhawks.com.
