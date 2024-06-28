RedHawks Drop Series Finale to Cleburne

June 28, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and the Cleburne Railroaders on game night

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and the Cleburne Railroaders on game night(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks)

FARGO - Kona Quiggle and Jordan Siket had Fargo-Moorhead's only hits as the RedHawks dropped a 6-1 decision to the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Cleburne starter Jacques Pucheu threw a complete game two-hitter to help the Railroaders to a series win over the RedHawks on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night.

The Railroaders took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and didn't look back. The RedHawks got on the board with a two-out triple from Quiggle in the bottom of the ninth.

Fargo-Moorhead will open a three-game set against the Chicago Dogs in Fargo on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. with fireworks following the game's conclusion.

For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule, ticket and promotional information, call 701-235-6161 or visit www.fmredhawks.com.

