RedHawks Drop Series Finale to Cleburne
June 28, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - Kona Quiggle and Jordan Siket had Fargo-Moorhead's only hits as the RedHawks dropped a 6-1 decision to the Cleburne Railroaders in front of 3,505 fans on Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field.
Cleburne starter Jacques Pucheu threw a complete game two-hitter to help the Railroaders to a series win over the RedHawks.
The Railroaders took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and didn't look back. The RedHawks got on the board with a two-out triple from Quiggle in the bottom of the ninth.
Fargo-Moorhead will open a three-game set against the Chicago Dogs in Fargo on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. with fireworks following the game's conclusion.
