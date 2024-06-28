Gary SouthShore Bash 17 Hits, Win Third Series in a Row

(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Kane County Cougars faced off for the third time in this series at the US Steel Yard for a rubber match. After an 11-inning game the day before, the series would feature a matchup between Andres Diaz and Jack Fox.

The Cougars scored their first run two batters into the game. Claudio Finol would double the lead in the top of the first with a single for the only earned run of the game. The RailCats tallied a couple of hits, but great defense prevented Carlos Rincon from scoring.

In the bottom of the second, the RailCats broke through with a three-run inning. Being capped off by a Gio Diaz two-RBI single into right field to give the 'Cats a lead. The bats remained hot for Gary SouthShore with two runs scoring in the bottom of the third as fans cheered as Jackson Valera, Olivier Basabe, and Oliver Basabe hit three doubles in the inning.

Leading 5-2 the RailCats added a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth with Basabe singling in Marcos Gonzalez, and Jose Contreras plated Valera to stretch the lead to 7-2. The Cougars attempted a comeback as Finol drove in his second run, and Simon Reid blasted his second home run of the year into the bullpen.

With the bases loaded, and two outs, the RailCats were nursing a 7-4 lead. Josh Smith and Harrison Smith faced off and Josh won the battle by striking out Smith and ending the threat. Rincon opened the eighth with his first triple this season and Del Valle added an insurance run to give the RailCats an 8-4 lead.

The two clubs headed to the ninth and the Cougars got back-to-back singles with two outs, but that's all Kane County could mount against Smith as he recorded his third save of the season by striking out Todd Lott.

Gary SouthShore wins their third series in a row and improve their record to 18-25 on the season. They have also won eight of their last ten games, Diaz won the game with seven innings and one earned run with five strikeouts and one earned run. The offense also tallied up 17 hits tonight with four players having three hit nights.

The homestand continues tomorrow at 6:45 with the Winnipeg Goldeyes, the pitching matchup is a battle between Travis Seabrooke for the Goldeyes and Carlos Sanabria for Gary. Friday is also Princesses and Pirates night, if you can't make it, the game is broadcasted on AABaseball.TV, MIXLR, and WE.FM 95.9.

