Chicago Sweeps Series with Extra-Innings Win

June 28, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







ROSEMONT, IL - Centre fielder Narciso Crook's tenth inning base hit gave the Chicago Dogs (22-20) a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Impact Field Thursday evening. The Dogs swept the three-game series.

Crook lined a single to centre field with one out to drive in catcher Antonio Barranca from third base with the winning run.

The Goldeyes (20-23) tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the seventh inning on left fielder Roby Enríquez's bunt single down the third base line that brought right fielder Max Murphy in to score.

Chicago went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first when left fielder Nick Dalesandro came in to score on second baseman Brantley Bell's single to centre field.

Both starting pitchers were impressive. Winnipeg's Joey Matulovich went six innings and allowed one run on five hits while striking out ten. The Dogs' John Baker worked seven frames, giving up one run on six hits and fanning seven.

Lukas Galdoni (W, 1-0) pitched the final three innings for Chicago and did not surrender a hit. Ben Onyshko worked three scoreless innings in relief for Winnipeg, with Tasker Strobel (L, 1-2) coming on for the tenth.

Following the game, the Goldeyes made the short trip southeast to Gary, Indiana where they will meet the Gary SouthShore RailCats Friday at 6:45 p.m. CDT. Lefty Travis Seabrooke (1-1, 2.83 ERA) will start for Winnipeg with right-hander Carlos Sanabria (0-7, 8.75 ERA) taking the mound for the RailCats. Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:15 p.m. The video stream of all games is also available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The team returns home Friday, July 5 at 7:00 p.m., when the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks visit Blue Cross Park.

