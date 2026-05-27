Pure Commitment. Pure Courage from Staude.
Published on May 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
Check out the North Carolina Courage Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 27, 2026
- Washington Spirit Forward Rosemonde Kouassi Called up to Ivory Coast Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina Courage Stories
- NC Courage Place Sydney Schmidt on Season-Ending Injury List
- Goals from Ijeh, Sanchez secure Courage's 100th regular season win
- NC Courage Head to Kentucky for Rematch of Season Opener
- NC Courage Welcome Lacroix as Official Sparkling Water
- NC Courage Announce Crystal Dunn as 2026 Ring of Honor Inductee