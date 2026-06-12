NC Courage, Shinomi Koyama Agree to Contract Extension Through 2029 NWSL Season

Published on June 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage and midfielder Shinomi Koyama have agreed to a contract extension through the 2029 NWSL season, the club announced today. Shinomi was previously under contract through the 2027 NWSL season.

Since joining the Courage via transfer ahead of the 2025 season, Shinomi has made 36 appearances, scoring three goals and adding three assists. A versatile midfielder, Shinomi has played important roles in both the Courage's attack and defense during her time at the club.

"I am excited to extend my stay in Courage Country through the 2029 season. I've enjoyed my time here so far and can't wait to continue building something special," Shinomi said.

"Shinomi embodies everything we value at the North Carolina Courage, intelligence, humility, a relentless work ethic, and a desire to improve every day. Since arriving at the club, she has embraced our culture, connected with her teammates, and consistently shown the quality and character needed to help drive our standards forward. We are delighted that she has chosen to extend her journey with us, and we are excited to see her continue to grow, inspire others, and play a key role in the future of this club," said Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.

On the international stage, Shinomi has one cap for the senior Japan national team and has shone for the country's youth national teams, including a silver medal at the 2024 U-20 World Cup alongside Courage teammates Manaka Matsukubo and Uno Shiragaki.

Prior to joining the Courage, Shinomi started her professional career with the Cerezo Osaka Yanmar Ladies before moving to Djurgårdens IF in Sweden.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 12, 2026

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