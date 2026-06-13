Jess Carter Appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire
Published on June 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC's Jess Carter has been appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in King Charles III's Birthday Honours List for services to football.
The honor recognizes Carter's contributions to the sport and her role in helping advance the women's game in England and around the world.
"It's amazing to be recognised," said Carter to the BBC. "I've seen it with a lot of my Lioness teammates, who've done incredible in the sport and continue to raise awareness of women's football, and sports for everybody really, so it's an honor to be part of that list."
Named to Gotham FC's leadership group ahead of the 2026 NWSL season, Carter has established herself as a leader on and off the pitch since joining the club in 2024. Widely respected throughout the game, she has used her platform to help grow women's football while serving as a role model for the next generation of players.
The England international was one of six Lionesses named an MBE in this year's Birthday Honours List following England's UEFA Women's EURO 2025 triumph.
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