Denver Summit FC & CommonSpirit Health Honored with Hashtag Sports Award, Fan's Voice Winner

Published on June 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC and CommonSpirit Health have been named winners of the Hashtag Sports Award, Fan's Voice Winner for Best Women's Sports Partnership, recognizing the organizations' transformative collaboration that has helped redefine the future of women's professional sports.

The award honors the CommonSpirit Performance Center, a first-of-its-kind training facility purpose-built for elite female athletes and established through CommonSpirit Health's early commitment as Denver Summit FC's first Founding Partner and Official Healthcare Partner.

"This recognition validates what we believed from the beginning-that investing in women athletes, their health, and their long-term success creates meaningful impact far beyond the game," said President of Denver Summit FC, Jen Millet. "CommonSpirit Health helped make all of this possible. Their commitment was instrumental in bringing professional women's soccer to Colorado and creating a foundation that will benefit generations of athletes."

Located in Centennial, Colorado, the 20,000-square-foot CommonSpirit Performance Center, slated to open in late June, serves as the club's permanent training home and features three soccer fields, advanced recovery technology, and a world-class performance environment designed specifically to support the unique physiological and performance needs of elite female athletes.

The partnership was recognized by Hashtag Sports for its excellence in engagement, demonstrating how a founding partnership can become a catalyst for organizational growth, community connection, and long-term impact. CommonSpirit Health's early investment played a critical role in Denver being awarded a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) franchise, uniting supporters around a shared vision before the club had even played its first match.

"Our partnership with Denver Summit FC has always been about creating something bigger than a sponsorship," said President of the CommonSpirit Health Mountain Region, Andrew Gaasch. "Together, we've built a strong partnership that prioritizes athlete health, community wellness, and the future of women's sports. We're honored to receive this recognition alongside Denver Summit FC and remain committed to supporting the club, its athletes, and the communities we are so blessed to serve."

Beyond athletics, the organizations have collaborated to launch the 303 Community Fund, ensuring a portion of club partnership revenue is reinvested directly into the local community. The initiative began with a $10,000 inaugural donation to Soccer Without Borders, supporting underserved youth through the power of soccer.

The Hashtag Sports Award recognizes partnerships that demonstrate innovation, engagement, and measurable impact across the sports industry. Denver Summit FC and CommonSpirit Health's selection highlights a new blueprint for how mission-driven organizations can work together to elevate women's sports while creating lasting benefits for athletes, supporters, and communities.







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