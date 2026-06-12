Denver Summit FC Mid-Season Update: Centennial Stadium & CommonSpirit Performance Center Progress

Published on June 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







Denver Summit FC's historic inaugural season has already given us so much to celebrate on the pitch! While the team continues to fight for points and lay the groundwork on the field, our brand-new home base in Centennial is hitting some major construction milestones of its own.

We know you've been loving the action so far this year, but here's a quick "scouting report" on how our future facilities are looking and how this groundbreaking partnership with the City of Centennial, Cherry Creek School District (CCSD), and CommonSpirit Health is coming to life.

Over the coming weeks leading up to the grand opening of Centennial Stadium, we will be sending out deep-dive email touchpoints packed with everything you need to know. Keep an eye on your inbox for detailed guides on stadium entry, parking and transportation, ticket management, and much more so you are completely match-day ready.

The CommonSpirit Performance Center is Taking Shape

While the team is on international break, we are continuing to lay the literal groundwork for the future of Colorado soccer. CommonSpirit Health is the official naming rights partner for our state-of-the-art training home: the CommonSpirit Performance Center.

Sitting on a 43-acre campus, this brand-new, 20,000-square-foot elite performance center, designed by the world-renowned architecture firm Populous, is being built from the ground up with an athlete-first approach. When it's finished, it will feature:

Three full size soccer pitches: two natural grass pitches, one artificial pitch, and a natural grass agility area

State-of-the-art recovery technology: including a gym, treatment area, massage rooms, exam room, hydrotherapy, cryotherapy, and a sauna

Player amenities: private player locker room and dedicated nutrition bar

An elite training core: integrating strength and conditioning, sports science, and sports medicine

This means the Denver Summit FC roster is one step closer to having a true professional-grade home base right here in Colorado. CommonSpirit also serves as the Official Health Care Partner for the club, providing top-tier, day-to-day medical care for our athletes.

A World-Class Pitch: Sod Installation is Complete!

The pitch is officially green! We are incredibly excited to announce that sod installation at Centennial Stadium is officially finished.

We aren't just using any grass to lay our foundation, either. The premium sod installed for our pitch was actually grown right next to the turf being prepped for the upcoming FIFA World Cup! We are ensuring our players have a pristine, high-performance surface to compete on.

Climbing Through the Colorado Weather: Centennial Stadium Opening Update

"Together We Climb" applies to our construction crews, too! While the recent spring rain has been incredibly welcome and much-needed for Colorado, the timing has caused some weather-related delays for this specific phase of construction. Because our crews are currently trying to pour site concrete including roads, sidewalks, and concourses, we have had to extend our timeline to ensure the work is completed safely and properly.

As a result, the official opening of Centennial Stadium is moving to July 18, when we take on the Portland Thorns. We want to ensure everything is right where it needs to be to deliver the absolute best matchday experience for our players and fans from day one.

Match Relocations:

In the meantime, our July 3 match against the Kansas City Current and our July 12 match against the Houston Dash have been shifted to DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

Despite the delay, the "ascent" continues! Our incredible construction crew has officially logged over 58,000 hours on the site. Nearly all concrete has been successfully poured, and the sports lighting poles are up, along with the framing of the scoreboard.

What's next on the checklist? Keep an eye out for the final video board installation, while the sports lights towers are being powered up and precisely tuned! Inside the facility, restrooms are being finished and final coats of paint are being applied. We are working diligently behind the scenes on every detail to ensure your future arrival and matchday experience are as seamless as possible.

As a reminder, this 12,000-seat interim stadium is built with a long-term community vision. After hosting our first few seasons here, it will be downsized to a permanent stadium for Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) athletics, leaving a lasting legacy for local youth and high school sports.

Stay Part of the Climb

The NWSL season is moving fast, and so is our progress at Centennial Stadium. Don't miss a beat of the action:

Download the App: Be sure to download the official Denver Summit FC app to get exclusive stadium update videos and content!

Get Social: Want the real-time scoop? Follow us on our social channels for the absolute latest construction updates, behind-the-scenes player content and the latest club news.

Gear Up: Grab the latest Denver Summit FC kit at the official team store to wear to our next match.

We're more than a club; we're a community. We can't wait to officially open the doors on July 18 and celebrate this massive milestone with the entire Denver soccer community. Thanks for climbing with us!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 12, 2026

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