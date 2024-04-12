Preview: Royals Celebrate Youth Hockey Teams on 'Youth Hockey Night,' Home Series Opener vs. Solar Bears

April 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two-game series against the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday, April 12th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Reading meets Orlando for the 11th time in franchise history and the first since March 4th, 2018. The Royals hoist a record of 5-3-2 against Solar Bears all-time and have dropped the last four meetings between the two. Reading dropped the previous two meetings in overtime on March 4th, 2-1, and March 1st, 4-3, in 2018. The prior two losses came in regulation on October 31, 5-2, in Reading during the 2015-16 season and April 4, 5-4, in Orlando in the 2014-15 campaign.

The Royals last victory over the Solar Bears came in a 1-0 shootout in Orlando on April 12, 2014. Brandon Anderson earned a 37-save shutout in goal and 2012-13 Kelly Cup Champion T.J. Snyer scored the shootout game-winning goal for the Royals. The Royals defeated the Solar Bears at home six days prior, on April 6, 2014, 6-2 at Santander Arena. Greg Wolfe scored his first two professional career goals in his second professional career game (home debut as a Royal) and Riley Gill saves 26 of 28 shots faced in the home-ice victory.

The series opener is the Royals Youth Hockey Night promotional game, presented by Enhancity. The game features a 'Youth Hockey Jamboree' and a pre-game Happy Hour from 6-7:00 p.m. The Royals conclude their regular season on Saturday, April 13th with a night to celebrate the best fans in hockey with giveaways and prizes at every stoppage during Fandemonium Night!

The final game of the regular season also features a pre-game Happy Hour from 6-7:00 p.m., a photo opportunity with Slapshot in sec. 109 presented by Albright College, and the Royals365 Member Jersey-Off-Our-Back Raffle following the game! Details are available on Royals365 member's account manager.

All fans are welcome to take part in a pre-game on-ice yoga session for $25 on April 13th with BLDG 7 Yoga! Yoga on the ice begins at 4:30 p.m. and goes until 5:15 p.m.! Participants must bring their own yoga matt, water bottle and wear sneakers. Register HERE and enter at the VIP entrance on Penn Street outside the Lion's Den team store on April 13th!

Order tickets: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hoist a 28-34-6-2 record following the conclusion of their season-long six-game road stretch capped off with an overtime loss, 3-2, against the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday, April 6. Prior to the series finale overtime loss, Reading defeated the Admirals, 2-1, in overtime in the series opener on Wednesday, April 3, before suffering a regulation loss on Friday, April 5, 5-1. Darren Brady recorded his first professional career multi-goal game in Wednesday's overtime victory and Jacques Bouquot scored his first goal of his professional career for the lone goal in game two of the series.

Forward Joe Nardi leads the Royals this season in points (50) and assists (33). Jake Smith leads the team in goals (19) and registered his first multi-goal game as a Royal on March 30. Under Interim Head Coach Jason Binkley, the Royals post a 12-15-3-1 record with a point earned in 16 of 31 games.

Scouting the Solar Bears:

Orlando enters the series fifth in the South Division standings with a 37-24-6-3 record (83 pts) and on a three-game win streak following a sweep of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on April 4-6. The Solar Bears have won three of their last four road contests and were shutout by Michael Bullion and the Savannah Ghost Pirates in their previous road game on March 29, 5-0.

Former Royals forward Brayden Low leads the Solar Bears in points (48) and assists (26) this season. Low played three seasons in Reading (2018-22) where he totaled 109 points (50g-59a), 227 penalty minutes and a +46 rating in 187 career games as a Royal. Among all-time Royals, Low ranks 3rd in +/- rating (+46), eighth all-time in games played (187), tied for 11th in goals with Matt Willows (50) and 13th in points (109).

Low is on a four-game point streak (2g-2a) with a goal in each of his last two games. He is tied for second on the team in goals (22) with forward Aaron Luchuk behind forward Mitchel Hoelscher (23). Hoelscher leads the club in power play goals (10) and currently plays in the American Hockey League with the Springfield Thunderbirds. He was recalled by Springfield on February 26.

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

Youth Hockey Night - Apr. 12 vs. Orlando

Youth Hockey parade

Youth Hockey on-ice demonstration

Fandemonium / Mental Health and Recovery Night - Apr. 13 vs. Orlando

Pregame yoga with BLDG 7 Yoga

Giveaways Galore with prizes at every stoppage!

Post-game skate with the players

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Royals365 Season Member 'Jersey Off Our Backs' Raffle

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

