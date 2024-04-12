K-Wings Handle Heartlanders, 5-1

CORALVILLE, IA - The Kalamazoo Wings (38-30-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, leaned on their leadership to defeat the Iowa Heartlanders (26-37-6-2) at Xtream Arena Friday, 5-1.

Captain Chaz Reddekopp set a single-game career-high with two goals (2g-1a) and alternate captain Erik Bradford (1g-1a) added two points in the win.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (20-14-0-0) was sublime and saved 32 of 33 shots faced.

Evan Dougherty (4) opened the scoring with a wrister from above the left circle at the 4:59 mark of the first period. Brian Chambers (1) and Jay Keranen (3) assisted the goal with Chambers' first pro point.

Reddekopp (4) doubled the Kalamazoo lead with a chip from the right circle at the 15:06 mark. Quinn Preston (20) fed Reddekopp from beneath the goal line while Chad Nychuk (10) notched the secondary assist.

Reddekopp (5) secured his first professional multi-goal game with a quick release from the left circle at the 7:32 mark of the second. Bradford (57) hit Reddekopp with a pass from the right side and Josh Passolt (24) recorded his 100th pro point with the secondary assist.

Bradford (30) made it 4-0 at the 10:47 mark with a snipe from the right circle on the rush at the 10:47 mark. Passolt (25) moved the puck to Bradford in the neutral zone after receiving a stretch pass from Reddekopp (9).

Iowa scored at the 17:59 mark.

Ayden MacDonald (14) put it away with a tap-in from just outside the crease on the power play at the 19:25 mark of the third. Chambers (2) and Nychuk (11) assisted the extra-man marker.

The K-Wings finished the game 1-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Iowa took the final shot total, 33-26.

With his fifth assist in the K-Wings' last three games, Bradford (57) secured his place in Kalamazoo's All-Time Record Book, moving into a tie for No. 16 all-time with Kevin Schamehorn (1978-79).

Kalamazoo is back in action Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EDT against the Indy Fuel (37-25-6-2) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

