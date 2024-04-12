South Carolina's Adams Receives 2023-24 ECHL Community Service Award

April 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - South Carolina's Jack Adams has been selected as the recipient of the 2023-24 ECHL Community Service Award.

Each ECHL team was given the opportunity to nominate a player for their efforts supporting community and charitable causes during the 2023-24 season. The nominations were voted on by League Office personnel.

Adams dedicated over 32 hours of his time to various community initiatives in Charleston during the season, earning recognition from both our front office and fans for his exceptional commitment to community service.

At the start of the season, Adams expressed interest in working with first responders and wanted to assist with the execution of the Stingrays' First Responders night on March 30. The team partnered with the sponsor of the night, ServiceMaster, to drop off essentials to local fire stations because of Jack's ideas and values. While there, Adams tried a variety of tasks that firefighters face while on the job. Adams commented on the experience saying "It was an honor and a privilege to be able to spend the day with the North Charleston and West Ashley fire departments. I was taken back with the quality of people and how hard they work on a daily basis. We're all so lucky to have heroes like them protect us day in and day out and I'm looking forward to spending more time with them soon."

Another notable aspect of Adams' community engagement was his frequent visits to the local children's hospital. His genuine connection with the children, evident in the joy he brought through simple activities like air hockey games and connect four, showed his sincere desire to make a positive impact. Adams went above and beyond by extending invitations to some of the children to attend Stingrays games, further enriching their experiences throughout the season.

Adams has not only been actively engaged with the Charleston community, but he also entered the season with an established nonprofit affiliation through his family. Following a tragic event in 2018, where Adams lost his older brother to a heart attack, he founded the Mark Roo Adams Foundation in his honor. This foundation serves as a testament to his brother's legacy, focusing on charitable endeavors that were dear to Roo's heart. Specifically, the foundation organizes an annual golf tournament to raise funds for causes such as supporting children in foster care, aiding animal rescue efforts, and awarding an annual scholarship to a student who exemplifies Roo's values and character traits.

The ECHL is appreciative of the efforts of all its teams and players for their efforts in their local communities during the 2023-24 season.

The other nominees for the 2023-24 ECHL Community Service Award were: Jeremy Brodeur (Adirondack), Kris Mylarri (Allen), Dylan Carabia (Atlanta), Jalen Smereck (Cincinnati), Cam Johnson (Florida), Ethan Somoza (Greenville), Colin Bilek (Indy), Julian Kislin (Jacksonville), Chaz Reddekopp (Kalamazoo), Marc-Olivier Duquette (Kansas City), Wyllum Deveaux (Maine), Todd Skirving (Newfoundland), Conlan Keenan (Toledo), John Parker-Jones (Trois-Rivières), Peter Laviolette (Wheeling), Trevor Gorsuch (Wichita) and Anthony Repaci (Worcester).

ECHL Community Service Award Winners

2023-24 Jack Adams, South Carolina Stingrays

2022-23 Chaz Reddekopp, South Carolina Stingrays

2021-22 Trevin Kozlowski, Iowa Heartlanders

2020-21 Award not presented

2019-20 Connor Doherty, Worcester Railers

2018-19 James Henry, Adirondack Thunder

2017-18 Jeremy Beaudry, Wichita Thunder

2016-17 Mike Embach, Fort Wayne Komets

2015-16 Rob Florentino, Florida Everblades

2014-15 Cal Wild, Brampton Beast

2013-14 Dan Eves, Cincinnati Cyclones

2012-13 Andy Brandt, Gwinnett Gladiators

2011-12 Jason Fredricks, Ontario Reign

2010-11 Chris Frank, Elmira Jackals and Dustin Sproat, Cincinnati Cyclones

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.