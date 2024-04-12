Mariners Settle for Point in OT Loss to Thunder

PORTLAND, ME - Despite holding four one-goal leads, the Maine Mariners fell to the Adirondack Thunder 5-4 in overtime on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners collected a key point in their playoff push, with two games remaining in the regular season.

It was a tight-checking opening period, and the Mariners got on the board first late in the frame. Brooklyn Kalmikov wristed home his 20th goal of the season from the right wing circle at 16:58, set up by Wyllum Deveaux along the boards.

Adirondack instantly tied the game just :57 into the 2nd period when Tristan Ashbrook beat Brad Arvanitis in the right circle. Maine regained the lead at 3:31 with former Thunder forward Sebastian Vidmar lifting a backhand up over Jeremy Brodeur short side. Adirondack answered quickly on a backhander by Ryan Wheeler just over 90 seconds later to tie the game back up 2-2.

Owen Pederson netted an early third period power play goal during a 4-on-3 to restore the Maine lead just 56 seconds into the third, attempting to pass across the crease and deflecting it in off a Thunder defender. Adirondack's power play had the answer when Yushiroh Hirano slipped home a tight backhander at 7:59, tying the game at three. With 5:35 to play, Adam Mechura gave the Mariners the lead yet again, driving the net, drawing a delayed penalty, but forcing the puck across the goal line to make it 4-3. Adirondack's Eric Alarie made it 4-4 less than a minute later when he finished a cross-ice one-timer on a pass from Alex Young. Each team gained a point as the game advanced to overtime, the Thunder clinching the top seed in the North Division as a result.

With 1:22 remaining in sudden death, Mac Welsher squeezed the game-winning goal through Arvanitis' arm, using the Mariners defender as a screen. With Trois-Rivieres' loss to Worcester, the Mariners remain in a playoff position entering the final weekend of the regular season. Their magic number to clinch a playoff spot is four - any combination of points gained and points not gained by the Lions.

The Mariners (31-31-8-0) and Thunder head to Glens Falls, NY to finish the weekend and the regular season with games on Saturday night at 7, and Sunday afternoon at 3. If the Mariners qualify for the Kelly Cup playoffs, they would host Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) of the North Division Semifinals April 26-28 at the Cross Insurance Arena. Playoff tickets are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or by visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The Maine Mariners 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

