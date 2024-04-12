Adirondack Thunder Clinch North Division with 5-4 OT Win

PORTLAND - The Adirondack Thunder clinched the top spot in the North Division on Friday night with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Maine Mariners from Cross Insurance Arena. With the win, the Thunder also set a record for most wins (42) and most points (94) in a regular season in franchise history.

Maine took a 1-0 lead with 3:02 left in the first period as Brooklyn Kalmikov walked in and sent a wrist shot through traffic and into the net. The goal was Kalmikov's 20th of the year from Wyllum Deveaux at 16:58 of the first and the Mariners took the one-goal lead into the first intermission.

Rookie Tristan Ashbrook continues to stay red hot, and he tied the game up at one just 57 seconds into the second period. Yushiroh Hirano found Ashbrook inside the blue line, and he fired a wrist shot past the glove of goaltender Brad Arvanitis. The goal was Ashbrook's 31st of the year with assists from Hirano and Ryan Conroy to tie the game 1-1.

The Mariners regained the lead as former Thunder forward Sebastian Vidmar lifted a backhand shot over the right shoulder of Jeremy Brodeur for a 2-1 lead. The goal was Vidmar's 11th of the year from Connor Doherty at 3:31 of period two for the one-goal advantage.

Ryan Wheeler tied the game for Adirondack at 5:04 of the second period as he sent a backhand shot through his legs from the hash marks to even the score 2-2. Zach Walker was given the lone assist on Wheeler's ninth goal of the season and the game remained tied at two to start the third.

Just 56 seconds into the third period, the puck bounced off a skate and into the Thunder net and Maine took a 3-2 lead on the power play. Owen Pederson was credited with his 13th goal of the year from Gabriel Chicoine and Alex Kile.

Adirondack tied the game again as Yushiroh Hirano slid the puck under the pads of goaltender Brad Arvanitis on the power play off a faceoff for his 16th of the year. Tristan Ashbrook collected the lone assist on the faceoff win to Hirano at 7:59 of the third to tie the game 3-3.

Another tough bounce against helped the Mariners take a 4-3 lead with 5:35 left in regulation. Adam Mechura sent a puck to the front of the net that deflected past Jeremy Brodeur. The goal was Mechura's 22nd of the year, unassisted, for the one-goal lead.

The new guys helped tie the game for the Thunder as Ryan Conroy found Alex Young and he set up Eric Alarie to tie the game at four with just 4:50 left in the third frame. The goal was Alarie's first professional goal and sent the game to overtime. With the point heading to overtime, Adirondack clinched the North Division Championship for the third time.

In overtime, Mac Welsher scored his third of the year to get the extra point and a 5-4 win.

