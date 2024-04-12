Game Notes: April 12 - Wichita Thunder at Rush

April 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, play their 71st game of the season tonight, squaring off against the Wichita Thunder.

The Rush all-but-dashed the playoff hopes of the Thunder last night in a 6-2 victory. Rapid City is 5-0-1 in their last six home games.

OFFENSE EXPLODES IN RUSH VICTORY LAST NIGHT

Without the hope of a postseason, the Rapid City Rush rallied and played for each other in a 6-2 thrashing of Wichita last night. While the Thunder came within a goal late in the third, the two unanswered Wichita goals were bookended by three unanswered goals for the Rush. Alex Aleardi led the charge with a four-point night, while Blake Bennett and Brett Davis turned in multi-point nights as well.

ALEXANDER THE GREAT

With now 79 points on the season, Alex Aleardi is the king of Rush ECHL single-season points. Aleardi's 79 has surpassed Jesse Schultz's record of 77 which stood for 10 years. Rush is now on the verge of becoming the sixth Rush player of all-time to hit 80 points in a single season, and is only eight shy of the Rush all-time single-season points record set by Ryan Menei in 2012 (87).

Rush All-Time Single-Season Points

Player League Yr. Pts.

Ryan Menei CHL 11-12 87

Les Reaney CHL 09-10 86

Jesse Schultz CHL 13-14 85

Konrad Reeder CHL 11-12 82

Shawn Limpright CHL 11-12 81

Alex Aleardi ECHL 23-23 79

HITTING THE BEN"NET"T

Rookie forward Blake Bennett, the ECHL leader in rookie goal scoring, is tied with Jesse Schultz for the most goals in a single season in Rush history (34). Bennett's next will give him sole possession of the single-season goals record, and he is five shy of the Rush all-time record (Ryan Menei, 39).

SPECIAL TEAMS WIN

The Rush penalty kill held the third-ranked Wichita powerplay scoreless through yesterday's contest. Christian Propp made eight saves between the three man-advantage chances for Wichita as part of his stellar 29 overall yesterday. On the powerplay, Will Riedell struck for the Rush making in a perfect 1-for-1 on the powerplay last night.

PROPP

Rookie netminder Christian Propp is now 4-4-1 overall in his young career, turning in a 4-0-1 record at The Monument this season. Propp is one of four netminders to dress for the Rush this season (all rookies) and has the record for most consecutive starts of any Rush goaltender this season (8). Undefeated in regulation at home, Propp has stopped 73 of his last 78 shots faced.

THE B.A.D. BOYS

The line of Blake Bennett, Alex Aleardi, and Brett Davis factored in on four of the six goals for the Rush last night. Davis had a goal and an assist, Bennett factored in for a goal and two assists, and Aleardi led the charge with a goal and three assists on the night. Davis is the only one of the trio not to have seen action in every game this season, as he was acquired in early March in a trade for ex-Rush forward Jimmy Soper. Davis has 12 points (3g, 9a) in 15 games for the Rush this season - just one point shy of his overall output in Florida in 33 games for the Everblades.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Will Riedell turned in a two-goal performance last night, including an empty netter. Riedell now has 17 ECHL points in 30 games for the Rush this year. The 22 overall points between AHL and ECHL play mark Riedell's best output since 2016-17 when he was in the NAHL (juniors) with the New Jersey Titans (27 points that season). Riedell is one of five AHL-contracted players currently on the Rush roster.

THE MOUNTAIN DIVISION RACE IS STILL ON

With two games to go for everyone except Allen and Tulsa the Mountain Division Playoff Picture is as follows

Place Team Gm. Rem. Pts Magic/E #

3 Tulsa 3 67 4

4 Allen 3 66 5

5 Utah 2 66 E3

6 Wichita 2 63 E1

With any Wichita loss OR Allen or Utah gaining a point, Wichita is eliminated.

Utah will be eliminated if...

-UTA loses twice, plus ALN gains a point

-UTA loses once, TUL gains two points, ALN gains three points

-UTA holds regulation wins tiebreaker over TUL and ALN

30 STILL ALIVE

Rush Head Coach Scott Burt is still in line to become to the first Rush coach to win 30 games in back-to-back-to-back seasons. With two more wins, Burt would also become the first Rush coach to have three 30-wins seasons in Rapid City, passing Daniel Tetrault who won 30-or-more in two seasons. Burt is second in all-time Rush ECHL head coaching wins behind Tetrault (116).

