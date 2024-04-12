Stingrays Drop 2-1 Heartbreaker to Everblades

ESTERO, FL- The South Carolina Stingrays suffered a 2-1 loss to the Florida Everblades on Friday night. Kyler Kupka scored the lone Stingray goal, and Mitchell Gibson made 25 saves in the loss.

The Everblades got on the board first with a power play goal 8:34 into the second period. Jacob Hudson was in the box for South Carolina's only penalty of the evening. Florida cashed in on the power play of the evening when Sean Josling wired a one-timer past Gibson from the left circle.

Kupka tied the game three minutes later with a wrist shot from the high slot. The goal was Kupka's second tally as a Stingray.

The score remained tied until Jesse Lansdell broke the 1-1 deadlock with his second goal in as many games. Lansdell skated out of the penalty box and raced for a loose puck in front of Gibson. Lansdell poked the puck past Gibson and buried it into the empty net to give Florida a 2-1 lead.

The Stingrays and Everblades will face off again tomorrow at 7:00 pm at Hertz Arena.

