Nailers to Face Cincinnati in Cranberry on Saturday
April 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced an update for this weekend's schedule. The Nailers will play host to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday, April 13th at 7:30 p.m., with the game taking place at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.
This game was originally scheduled to be played at WesBanco Arena, but due to intense flooding, it is unable to be played there this weekend.
Due to limited seating availability at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, this game can only be attended by season members and partial plan holders. The Nailers ask that members bring their ticket or credential, so that they may be admitted into the game. One person will be admitted per ticket/credential, and buddy passes cannot be used for this game. The seating will be general admission bleachers with no backs. There will be extremely limited ADA seating. The doors will open at 7:00.
The annual "Shirts off Their Backs" promotion will not take place following the game. That auction will conclude on Monday at 9:00 p.m. All other Fan Appreciation Night promotions will be determined at a later date.
Friday's originally scheduled game against the Toledo Walleye has not been rescheduled yet.
Fans who had tickets for the game originally scheduled for Saturday, April 13th at WesBanco Arena will receive a refund via the method of their original purchase. For all ticketing questions or concerns, please call the Nailers office at (304) 234-4625.
