Idaho's White Receives 2023-24 ECHL Sportsmanship Award

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - A.J. White of the Idaho Steelheads is the recipient of the ECHL Sportsmanship Award for 2023-24 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

The award is presented annually to the player who is judged to have exhibited the best sportsmanship combined with a high standard of playing ability.

Chris Grando of Jacksonville finished second, followed by Kansas City's Nolan Walker, Zach O'Brien of Newfoundland and Toledo's Brandon Hawkins.

White, who finished second in the voting for the award last season and fifth in 2021-22, has recorded 63 points (26g-37a) in 69 games this season while being assessed just eight penalty minutes. His 26 goals this season are a new career-high, while he is just six points shy of his career best of 69, which he set in 2021-22. White is tied for third in the league with 12 power-play goals.

ECHL Sportsmanship Award Winners

2023-24 A.J. White, Idaho Steelheads

2022-23 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

2021-22 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

2020-21 Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears

2019-20 Spencer Watson, Indy Fuel

2018-19 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

2017-18 Brodie Dupont, Norfolk Admirals

2016-17 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye

2015-16 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye

2014-15 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2013-14 Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces

2012-13 Randy Rowe, Toledo Walleye

2011-12 Kevin Ulanski, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Brian Swanson, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Barret Ehgoetz, Cincinnati Cyclones

2008-09 Travis Morin, South Carolina Stingrays

2007-08 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2006-07 Derek Nesbitt, Idaho Steelheads

2005-06 Steve Saviano, Florida Everblades

2004-05 Kris Goodjohn, Gwinnett Gladiators

2003-04 Mark Pederson, San Diego Gulls

2002-03 Rejean Stringer, Columbia Inferno

2001-02 Ben Stafford, Trenton Titans

2000-01 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1999-00 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1998-99 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1997-98 Cal Ingraham, Tallahassee Tiger Sharks

1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays

