Idaho's White Receives 2023-24 ECHL Sportsmanship Award
April 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - A.J. White of the Idaho Steelheads is the recipient of the ECHL Sportsmanship Award for 2023-24 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
The award is presented annually to the player who is judged to have exhibited the best sportsmanship combined with a high standard of playing ability.
The ECHL will announce the recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as Rookie of the Year on Monday.
Chris Grando of Jacksonville finished second, followed by Kansas City's Nolan Walker, Zach O'Brien of Newfoundland and Toledo's Brandon Hawkins.
White, who finished second in the voting for the award last season and fifth in 2021-22, has recorded 63 points (26g-37a) in 69 games this season while being assessed just eight penalty minutes. His 26 goals this season are a new career-high, while he is just six points shy of his career best of 69, which he set in 2021-22. White is tied for third in the league with 12 power-play goals.
ECHL Sportsmanship Award Winners
2023-24 A.J. White, Idaho Steelheads
2022-23 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
2021-22 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
2020-21 Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears
2019-20 Spencer Watson, Indy Fuel
2018-19 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
2017-18 Brodie Dupont, Norfolk Admirals
2016-17 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye
2015-16 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye
2014-15 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2013-14 Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces
2012-13 Randy Rowe, Toledo Walleye
2011-12 Kevin Ulanski, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Brian Swanson, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Barret Ehgoetz, Cincinnati Cyclones
2008-09 Travis Morin, South Carolina Stingrays
2007-08 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2006-07 Derek Nesbitt, Idaho Steelheads
2005-06 Steve Saviano, Florida Everblades
2004-05 Kris Goodjohn, Gwinnett Gladiators
2003-04 Mark Pederson, San Diego Gulls
2002-03 Rejean Stringer, Columbia Inferno
2001-02 Ben Stafford, Trenton Titans
2000-01 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers
1999-00 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers
1998-99 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers
1997-98 Cal Ingraham, Tallahassee Tiger Sharks
1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays
