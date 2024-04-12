Late Surge Too Little in Loss to Americans
April 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
ALLEN, Texas - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 3-2 to the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Friday night.
Blake Murray scored on an in-stride snapper 3:57 into the first period, putting the Americans up 1-0. Kameron Kielly notched a 2-0 score tipping a slapshot past Julian Junca with 3:23 remaining in the first period.
Kielly picked up his second of the game 3:48 into the second period, putting the Americans up 3-0. Forty-seven seconds before the half-way mark of the game, Kyle Crnkovic lasered home a power-play goal, cutting Allen's lead to 3-1.
Jaxsen Wiebe tipped a wrister from Jarod Hilderman with 2:30 left to make things interesting, but the game-tying goal couldn't be found.
The Oilers aim to bounce back tomorrow, April 13 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center at 7:10 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
