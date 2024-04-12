A.J. White Receives 2023-24 ECHL Sportsmanship Award

BOISE, ID - The ECHL announced today that Idaho Captain A.J. White is the recipient of the ECHL Sportsmanship Award for 2023-24 as determine in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. White becomes the second Steelhead in ECHL history joining Derek Nesbittwho received the award in 2006-07. Former Steelhead, Cal Ingraham, collected the award in 1997-98 as a member of the Tallahassee Tiger Sharks.

Chris Grando of the Jacksonville finished second, followed by Kansas City's Nolan Walker, Zach O'Brien of Newfoundland and Toledo's Brandon Hawkins.

White, 31, is having a breakout year in his eighth professional season scoring a single season high 26 goals while adding 37 assists for 63 points in 69 games with just eight penalty minutes. Last Saturday night the Dearborn, MI native scored his 112th career goal as a Steelhead moving into third place all-time in franchise history including the WCHL and ECHL era. Earlier this season he played in his 500th career professional game tallying two assists in a 5-1 win at Allen on Dec. 30.

In six seasons with Idaho, five as Captain, White is second all-time in the Steelheads ECHL era in games played (414), points (307), assists (195), and goals (112). Across his eight-year ECHL career he has accumulated 367 points (132G, 235A) in 523 career games with 109 penalty minutes and a +59 rating while appearing in 22 AHL games collecting two assists spending time with the Milwaukee Admirals and Providence Bruins.

ECHL Sportsmanship Award Winners

2023-24 A.J. White, Idaho Steelheads

2022-23 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

2021-22 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

2020-21 Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears

2019-20 Spencer Watson, Indy Fuel

2018-19 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

2017-18 Brodie Dupont, Norfolk Admirals

2016-17 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye

2015-16 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye

2014-15 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2013-14 Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces

2012-13 Randy Rowe, Toledo Walleye

2011-12 Kevin Ulanski, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Brian Swanson, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Barret Ehgoetz, Cincinnati Cyclones

2008-09 Travis Morin, South Carolina Stingrays

2007-08 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2006-07 Derek Nesbitt, Idaho Steelheads

2005-06 Steve Saviano, Florida Everblades

2004-05 Kris Goodjohn, Gwinnett Gladiators

2003-04 Mark Pederson, San Diego Gulls

2002-03 Rejean Stringer, Columbia Inferno

2001-02 Ben Stafford, Trenton Titans

2000-01 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1999-00 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1998-99 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1997-98 Cal Ingraham, Tallahassee Tiger Sharks

1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays

Idaho concludes the regular season this weekend hosting the Utah Grizzlies at 7:10 p.m. from the Idaho Central Arena tonight and tomorrow. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on 95.3 FM and 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".

