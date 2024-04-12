Iowa Shows Heart, But K-Wings' Early Lead Too Much for 5-1 Win

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders outshot the Kalamazoo Wings, 33-26, but were unable to overcome a four-goal deficit and fell, 5-1, Friday at Xtream Arena.

Riley Hughes was the lone goal scorer for Iowa, tallying on a one-timer in the final two minutes of the second period to slash the Wings lead to 4-1. Casey Dornbach earned the assist and has points in five of his last seven games.

Kalamazoo opened the scoring, touching twine five minutes into the first. Evan Dougherty registered the goal off a pass from Brian Chambers and Jay Keranen was credited with the secondary assist. Chaz Reddekopp extended the Wings lead, 2-0, ten minutes later, assisted by Quinn Preston and Chad Nychuk.

Seven minutes into the second period, Reddekopp scored his second of the night from the left doorstop slamming a cross-ice pass from Erik Bradford over DeRidder.

Three minutes later, Bradford landed a top-shelf goal from the right face-off circle. Bradford earned his second point of the night on the goal and extended Kalamazoo's lead to 4-0.

In the final moments of the third, Kalamazoo struck on a rebound to cement the win and make it 5-1.

Drew DeRidder made 21 saves on 26 shots in defeat.

Hunter Vorva made 32 saves for the win.

Iowa's final home game is Fan Appreciation Night on Sat., Apr. 13 at 6:05 p.m. against Kansas City.

