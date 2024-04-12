ECHL Transactions - April 12

April 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 12, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Anthony Petruzzelli, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Nolan Orzeck, D activated from reserve

Add Gavin Gould, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan-Ty Fournier, F placed on reserve

Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Delete Evan Nause, D recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Fort Wayne:

Add Arvid Caderoth, F signed contract, transferred from ATO

Add Noah Ganske, D activated from reserve

Delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Zachary Tupker, F activated from reserve

Delete Arnaud Vachon, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Nick Grima, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Chase Lang, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jon Martin, F placed on reserve

Delete Santino Centorame, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

Delete Cayden Edwards, G released as EBUG

Iowa:

Add Jake Durflinger, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Justin Wells, D placed on reserve

Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)

Jacksonville:

Add Justin McRae, F added to active roster (claimed from Wheeling)

Delete Luc Brown, F placed on reserve

Delete Logan Cockerill, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)

Maine:

Add Wyllum Deveaux, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve

Delete Griffin Ness, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/8)

Orlando:

Add Francis Boisvert, G activated from Injured Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Rylee St. Onge, F activated from reserve

Add Parker Bowman, F activated from reserve

Delete Peter Muzyka, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Taylor, D placed on reserve

Delete Mark Duarte, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/12)

Savannah:

Add C.J. McGee, D activated from reserve

Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F activated from reserve

Delete Pito Walton, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Ryan Leibold, F activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Meier, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Riley McCourt, D activated from reserve

Add Alexandre Doucet, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

Delete Trenton Bliss, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Zachary Emond, G activated from reserve

Delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Luka Profaca, D assigned by San Diego

Delete Jaden Shields, D placed on reserve

Delete Trevor Thurston, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)

Wheeling:

Add Ryan Miotto, F activated from reserve

Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve

Delete Isaac Belliveau, D recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Matt Quercia, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Declan Smith, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Zach White, F activated from reserve

Delete Riley Piercey, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.