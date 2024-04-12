ECHL Transactions - April 12
April 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 12, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Anthony Petruzzelli, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Nolan Orzeck, D activated from reserve
Add Gavin Gould, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan-Ty Fournier, F placed on reserve
Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Delete Evan Nause, D recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Fort Wayne:
Add Arvid Caderoth, F signed contract, transferred from ATO
Add Noah Ganske, D activated from reserve
Delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Zachary Tupker, F activated from reserve
Delete Arnaud Vachon, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Nick Grima, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Chase Lang, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jon Martin, F placed on reserve
Delete Santino Centorame, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)
Delete Cayden Edwards, G released as EBUG
Iowa:
Add Jake Durflinger, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Justin Wells, D placed on reserve
Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)
Jacksonville:
Add Justin McRae, F added to active roster (claimed from Wheeling)
Delete Luc Brown, F placed on reserve
Delete Logan Cockerill, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)
Maine:
Add Wyllum Deveaux, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve
Delete Griffin Ness, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/8)
Orlando:
Add Francis Boisvert, G activated from Injured Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Rylee St. Onge, F activated from reserve
Add Parker Bowman, F activated from reserve
Delete Peter Muzyka, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach Taylor, D placed on reserve
Delete Mark Duarte, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/12)
Savannah:
Add C.J. McGee, D activated from reserve
Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F activated from reserve
Delete Pito Walton, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Ryan Leibold, F activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Meier, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Riley McCourt, D activated from reserve
Add Alexandre Doucet, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve
Delete Trenton Bliss, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Zachary Emond, G activated from reserve
Delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Luka Profaca, D assigned by San Diego
Delete Jaden Shields, D placed on reserve
Delete Trevor Thurston, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)
Wheeling:
Add Ryan Miotto, F activated from reserve
Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve
Delete Isaac Belliveau, D recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Matt Quercia, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Add Declan Smith, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Zach White, F activated from reserve
Delete Riley Piercey, F placed on reserve
