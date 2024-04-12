Nailers Announce Changes to Weekend Schedule

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced two schedule changes, due to the expectation of high flood levels this weekend.

The Friday, April 12th game against the Toledo Walleye originally scheduled to begin at 7:10 will now be played at 6:00. That game will still be played on Friday, April 12th. Doors will open at 5:00 for the general public and 4:45 for season members.

The Saturday, April 13th game against the Cincinnati Cyclones has been rescheduled to Sunday, April 14th. The time of that game has yet to be determined.

Friday's game will remain a Frosty Friday, while all of the Fan Appreciation Night festivities will slide over to Sunday's game.

Fans with tickets for both games this weekend are encouraged to use those tickets, as the team makes its final push to qualify for the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Please call the Nailers office at (304) 234-4625 with any questions you may have regarding this weekend's games.

