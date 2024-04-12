Friday's Wheeling-Toledo Game Postponed

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced that the game scheduled for Friday, April 12th against the Toledo Walleye has been postponed.

Flood waters in the Ohio River have risen faster than initially anticipated, which will prevent the game from being played on Friday night. A make-up date has yet to be determined.

The time for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Cyclones has also yet to be determined.

Further details on ticketing will be forthcoming. As always, please call the Nailers office at (304) 234-4625 with any questions or concerns.

