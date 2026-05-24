POV: Minnesota Unites TIES IT LATE!!
Published on May 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2026
- Booth Scores Debut MLS Goal in 1-1 Draw at Minnesota - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United Rescues a Point in 1-1 Draw against Real Salt Lake Before World Cup Break - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Shuts out Austin FC 3-0 at Home on Saturday Afternoon - St. Louis City SC
- Sounders FC Faces LAFC on Sunday Night at BMO Stadium in Final Game Before FIFA World Cup Break - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF in Search of Fourth Consecutive Victory this Sunday against Philadelphia Union - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Adds Colin Welsh to Roster on Short-Term Loan Agreement - St. Louis City SC
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