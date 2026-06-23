Minnesota United Announces Thomas Fawdry Departure and Goalkeeping Coach Transitions Across the Club

Published on June 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United announced today that Head of Goalkeeping Thomas Fawdry has departed the club for another opportunity. Additionally, MNUFC2 goalkeeper coach Cristiano Costa has been promoted to First Team Goalkeeper Coach and MNUFC Academy goalkeeper coach Jonathan Barber was promoted to MNUFC2 Goalkeeper Coach, effective immediately.

"We sincerely thank Thomas for his commitment, professionalism and contributions to our club the past three seasons. He played an important role in helping build and structure the club's goalkeeping department, where he established a strong standard while supporting the development of our goalkeepers across all levels of our organization," said Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "Thomas also played an important role in our team's set piece identity, but most importantly, he was a valued colleague and teammate. The club is grateful for everything he did for Minnesota United, and we wish Thomas and his family the best as they begin this exciting new opportunity."

Fawdry joined Minnesota United in January of 2024 with over five years of first-team experience leading goalkeeping departments and was previously with Barnsley Football Club of the EFL League One from 2021-24. With Minnesota United the past three seasons, Fawdry led a goalkeeper corps that was immensely successful, including earning 2025 MLS All-Star and 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors with Dayne St. Clair. In addition to continuing the growth of First Team goalkeepers who earned international call-ups, Fawdry led the team's set piece coaching, where the Loons became one of the best teams in set-piece success across MLS.

Cristiano Costa becomes the First Team Goalkeeper Coach after leading MNUFC2's goalkeepers the past two seasons. The Brazilian-American joined the MNUFC player development space in 2022 where he coached with MNUFC Academy's sides until 2024. Prior to that, Costa served as a director of goalkeeping for four soccer clubs in the Chicago area. He has also previously served as a goalkeeper coach at IMG Academy in Florida and as the head women's soccer coach at Chicago State University for five years (2017-21). Costa's 13-year playing career began at Clube de Regatas Vasco da Gama, where he spent nine years before transitioning to ABC in Natal and Botafogo PB, where he played two more years professionally. Costa currently holds UEFA B GK and USSF National B licenses.

"Cristiano has demonstrated commitment, growth and capability within our organization these past few seasons," added El-Ahmad. "His promotion is well deserved and reflects the quality of people we have within our player development pathway at Minnesota United. We look forward to seeing his continued efforts in our goalkeeping department for the remainder of the season and beyond."

Jonathan Barber began his time in Minnesota with MNUFC2 in 2022, helping launch the club's MLS NEXT Pro side. Since then, Barber has helped develop goalkeepers in Minnesota United's development program at both the MNUFC2 and MNUFC Academy levels. The Staffordshire, England-native played with Bury and Hartlepool of the EPL League 2 until he stopped playing to begin his coaching career at the young age of 21, with his first role being with Crewe Alexandra in the EPL League 2 and League 1.

"Jonathan's transition into the second team is another positive example of our club's philosophy in action, where we develop both players and staff to create opportunities where the reward for their performance is advancement," continued El-Ahmad. "I'm confident that we continue moving forward and strengthen the foundation in developing national-team caliber goalkeepers."







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