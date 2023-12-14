Poturalski's Overtime Winner Snaps Home Winless Streak

December 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Abbotsford Canucks on Wednesday night in overtime by the final score of 4-3. Andrew Poturalski netted a pair of powerplay goals, including one in overtime, to help Coachella Valley snap their five-game home winless streak.

Cameron Hughes opened the scoring for the Firebirds just 1:36 into the game. Jacob Melanson and Logan Morrison earned the assists on Hughes' fifth goal of the season. Abbotsford tied the game at 13:48 on a nice feed from Aidan McDonough to Marc Gatcomb.

The Firebirds regained the lead with a 5-on-3 powerplay goal less than five minutes into the second period. Andrew Poturalski ripped a shot past Arturs Silovs to put Coachella Valley ahead 2-1. The goal was Poturalski's third of the season and the assists belonged to Shane Wright and Kole Lind.

The Canucks found the tying tally with a powerplay goal of their own thanks to Aatu Raty's first strike of the game. Raty scored again on the powerplay to give Abbotsford their first lead of the game just 54 seconds into the third period.

Firebirds' captain Max McCormick tied the game on a wrist shot at 8:27 of the third after a pass from Lind found him down the left win. Melanson was awarded the secondary helper on McCormick's team-leading 10th goal of the season.

Canucks' forward Sheldon Dries was issued a five-minute major and a game misconduct for high-sticking Connor Carrick with 57 seconds left in regulation, sending the Firebirds on another powerplay. In overtime, Abbotsford defenseman Christian Wolanin was called for slashing, creating a 5-on-3 powerplay opportunity in the extra session.

Just as the 5-on-3 became a 5-on-4, Andrew Poturalski put the puck past Silovs to end the game at 2:07 of overtime. Cale Fleury and Kole Lind set up the play to defeat Abbotsford for the third straight game.

Jack LaFontaine earned his first win as a Firebird, stopping 28 of the 31 shots along the way while Arturs Silovs made 25 saves for the Canucks.

The Firebirds powerplay went 2-for-10 and the penalty kill finished the night 1-for-3.

NEXT HOME GAME

The Firebirds take on the Bakersfield Condors this Saturday night at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is set for 6pm PT. Head to Ticketmaster to lock in your seat before it's too late. Don't forget to purchase parking in advance online at ParkWhiz.

Holiday Plans, Group, Flex, and Individual tickets for the Firebirds' 2023-24 season are on sale now. For a full list of benefits and more information on Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023-24 season, click HERE or call 760-835-8778.

Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.