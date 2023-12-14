Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Sean Day, Reassign Defenseman Phil Myers, Forward Mitchell Chaffee to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Sean Day from the Syracuse Crunch and reassigned defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Mitchell Chaffee to Syracuse, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Day, 25, ranks third among Crunch defensemen this season with eight assists and eight points. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound defenseman has played in 239 career AHL games between the Hartford Wolf Pack and Syracuse Crunch, tallying 15 goals and 95 points. Day skated in two career NHL games, both with the Lightning in 2021-22, registering four hits, two blocks and one takeaway while averaging 10:43 time on ice. Day is still looking to record his first NHL point.

Myers, 26, has skated in one game with the Lightning this season on November 14 at St. Louis, where he recorded two shots in 15:32 time on ice. The 6-foot-6, 219-pound blueliner has 154 regular season games of NHL experience, 12 games coming with the Lightning, and has posted eight goals and 36 points. In 19 games with the Crunch this season, Myers has recorded six assists and a plus-11 rating to lead all Syracuse skaters for plus-minus.

Chaffee, 25, is tied for the Syracuse lead for scoring this season with 19 points on nine goals and 10 assists. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound right winger made his Lightning debut on December 12 at Vancouver, dishing out two hits and blocking one shot in 6:56 time on ice. Chaffee has three games of NHL experience, two of which came in the 2021-22 season with the Minnesota Wild.

