Henderson Silver Knights Announce Charitable Efforts for the Holiday Season

December 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for the team's charitable efforts throughout the holiday season.

The Silver Knights have teamed up with the Henderson Police Department to take local kids from the Boys and Girls Club shopping for holiday gifts. This will be the second year that the Silver Knights have assisted HPD with this event.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20 the Silver Knights will host their third annual Lucky Launch, the team's version of the teddy bear toss. Fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to toss on the ice after Henderson scores their first goal. Stuffed animals collected during Lucky Launch will be donated to local charities including the Henderson Equality Center, Molly Bears, Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army, The Children's Cabinet, and local hospitals. Fans who purchase Lucky Launch tickets through this link will receive one free teddy bear to toss on the ice. Tickets start at just $35.

Before our game on Friday, Dec. 22, the team will host a food drive from 5 - 8 p.m. PT. Fans who bring three or more nonperishable or canned items will receive a HSK branded reusable bag. Food will be collected outside at both the Bell Solar Tiltyard main entrance, and the South Entrance. Donations will benefit the Salvation Army of Henderson food pantry.

The team has adopted a family in need in partnership with HELP of Southern Nevada. Silver Knights players will be purchasing gifts for the family in an effort to brighten their holiday season.

Additional details, including media opportunities, for these initiatives will be announced at a later date.

