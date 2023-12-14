Henderson Silver Knights Announce Charitable Efforts for the Holiday Season
December 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for the team's charitable efforts throughout the holiday season.
The Silver Knights have teamed up with the Henderson Police Department to take local kids from the Boys and Girls Club shopping for holiday gifts. This will be the second year that the Silver Knights have assisted HPD with this event.
On Wednesday, Dec. 20 the Silver Knights will host their third annual Lucky Launch, the team's version of the teddy bear toss. Fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to toss on the ice after Henderson scores their first goal. Stuffed animals collected during Lucky Launch will be donated to local charities including the Henderson Equality Center, Molly Bears, Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army, The Children's Cabinet, and local hospitals. Fans who purchase Lucky Launch tickets through this link will receive one free teddy bear to toss on the ice. Tickets start at just $35.
Before our game on Friday, Dec. 22, the team will host a food drive from 5 - 8 p.m. PT. Fans who bring three or more nonperishable or canned items will receive a HSK branded reusable bag. Food will be collected outside at both the Bell Solar Tiltyard main entrance, and the South Entrance. Donations will benefit the Salvation Army of Henderson food pantry.
The team has adopted a family in need in partnership with HELP of Southern Nevada. Silver Knights players will be purchasing gifts for the family in an effort to brighten their holiday season.
Additional details, including media opportunities, for these initiatives will be announced at a later date.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2023
- Bojangles Game Preview: December 15 vs. Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Charitable Efforts for the Holiday Season - Henderson Silver Knights
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Charitable Efforts for the Holiday Season - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Sean Day, Reassign Defenseman Phil Myers, Forward Mitchell Chaffee to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Condors Are Home for the Holidays - Bakersfield Condors
- San Diego Gulls to Host Annual Winter Wonderland Night on Saturday, December 16 - San Diego Gulls
- Fans Put Throwing Arms on Display for Monsters Annual Teddy Bear Toss Friday Night - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: December 14th, 2023 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Trenton Bliss Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Capitals Recall Forward Joe Snively from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Silver Knights Edge Reign In Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Poturalski's Overtime Winner Snaps Home Winless Streak - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Brabenec Nets OT Winner, Leads Silver Knights to 3-2 Victory Over Reign - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canucks Pick up a Road Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Coachella Valley - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Charitable Efforts for the Holiday Season
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Charitable Efforts for the Holiday Season
- Brabenec Nets OT Winner, Leads Silver Knights to 3-2 Victory Over Reign
- Morning Skate Report: December 13, 2023
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Third Annual Lucky Launch to Benefit Local Charities