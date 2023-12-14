Bojangles Game Preview: December 15 vs. Bridgeport

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

THE MATCHUP

Following a solid road trip, the Checkers are back at Bojangles Coliseum for their final home stand of the year 2023 and aiming to shake off the home-ice slump that has been plaguing them. They'll be looking to get back on track while welcoming in a Bridgeport squad that finds itself in the cellar of the AHL standings and has been outscored 19-8 over the last four games.

THE STORYLINES

Searching For Home Cooking

The last time that the Checkers were in town they found themselves mired in their worst home stand of the season, dropping five of the six contests. That skid negated a 5-1-0-0 start on home ice and now puts the Checkers at 6-6-0-0 at the Coliseum this season.

The good news for Charlotte's goal of bouncing back is that Bridgeport has started the year with a 1-10-0-0 record on the road - with their lone victory coming in overtime in their season opener on Oct. 13 followed by 10 consecutive losses.

Mackie Makes Them Pay

Mackie Samoskevich's strong start to the season is paying off on the scoresheet. The rookie followed up his first pro two-goal effort this past Sunday in Hershey by lighting the lamp again in Wednesday's tilt in Lehigh Valley, and he has now collected seven points in his last seven contests.

Knight's Time

Spencer Knight has impressed between the pipes as of late. The netminder has earned his team at least one standings points in each of his last three starts and has surrendered five total goals over that stretch. Dating back to Oct. 28, the 2019 first-rounder is 6-2-1 in nine appearances.

Special Teams Battle

The Checkers and Islanders share a strength this season - their penalty kill, as both sides sport identical success rates of 87.1 percent. Charlotte has had a bumpier go of things as of late, giving up at least one power-play goal in four of the last six games and holding a 77.8 penalty-kill percentage over that stretch, but Bridgeport has also seen their numbers take a hit - recording a penalty-kill percentage of 80.0 percent over their last six-game stretch.

Tale Of Two Teams

Charlotte's production has skewed greatly between their winning and losing efforts so far this season. In games that they've won, the Checkers are averaging 3.92 goals for and 1.73 goals against. In games that they've lost, the Checkers are averaging 1.83 goals for and 4.09 goals against. That comes out to a score differential of 47-22 in wins this season and 19-45 in defeats.

THE ONES TO WATCH

Charlotte

Mackie Samoskevich - 7 points in last 7 games

Brendan Perlini - 5 points in last 5 games

Jake Wise - 2 points in last 2 games

Bridgeport

Kyle MacLean - 6 points in last 5 games

Otto Koivula - 5 points in last 5 games

Ruslan Iskhakov - 4 points in last 5 games

THE PROMOS

Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. - Checkers vs. Bridgeport

Ornament Pack

Holiday Extravaganza presented by Novant Health - team to wear special holiday-themed jerseys that will be available for auction

Toy Drive presented by Novant Health - donate a toy and receive a free ticket to our game on Jan. 12. A gift registry and wish list are available.

Sasser Sack Packs - $35 package includes gold level ticket, Sasser Spiked Lemonade branded bag filled with mystery Checkers items, a delicious hot chocolate and a photo with Santa Chubby in the East Charlotte Room. THIS PACKAGE IS SOLD OUT

Holiday Ornament Package - ticket and Checkers holiday ornament pack starts at $30 total. Click here to purchase

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. - Checkers vs. Bridgeport

Family Pack Ornament Pack

Holiday Extravaganza presented by Novant Health - team to wear special holiday-themed jerseys that will be available for auction

Toy Drive presented by Novant Health - donate a toy and receive a free ticket to our game on Jan. 12. A gift registry and wish list are available.

Holiday Ornament Package - ticket and Checkers holiday ornament pack starts at $30 total. Click here to purchase

Family Game presented by Fairfield Inn and Suites - save 40% when purchasing at least four tickets online

THE INFO

Puck drops on tonight's game at 7 p.m., with doors opening one hour before that. If you can't make it to the Coliseum tonight, you can listen to the game for free on the Checkers app or watch on AHLTV.

Featured News

Holiday Extravaganza Weekend Set for Dec. 15 and 16

We've got ticket deals, special items, festive attire and more for our Holiday Extravaganza...

