Condors Are Home for the Holidays

December 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors are home for the holidays with four games sandwiched around the Christmas break.

On Wings & Craft Beer Wednesday (Dec. 20, Dec. 27) enjoy three jumbo wings for just $5 and 12 oz. draft craft beer at the Craft Beer Bar (Behind Section 117) for just $5 all game long!

On $2 Beer Fridays (Dec. 22, Dec. 29), fans 21+ can enjoy $2 Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, and Bud Light Seltzer for just $2 from doors open through the end of the first intermission.

The fun starts at just $15 by clicking the link below. Happy Holidays Condorstown!

