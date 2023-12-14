Belpedio Returns to Phantoms

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that defenseman Louie Belpedio has been returned on loan to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to general manager Daniel Briere. The Flyers also announced that goaltender Felix Sandstrom has been recalled from the Phantoms on emergency conditions due to an illness to Carter Hart.

Belpedio, 27, played in 12 games with the Philadelphia Flyers since his recall from the Phantoms on October 26. He scored two goals and two assists in his longest career NHL stint. Prior to this stretch with Philadelphia, Belpedio had played in just four career NHL games, all with Minnesota, and no more than two in one season.

Belpedio made his Flyers debut on October 26 against his former team, Minnesota. It was his first NHL game in over two years. He scored his first career NHL goal on November 3 at Buffalo and then added a second goal a week later at Anaheim.

Belpedio has also played in five games with the Phantoms this season, all in October. He led the Phantoms with 70 games played in 2022-23 scoring 8-19-27. Belpedio has been an alternate captain in both seasons with Lehigh Valley and this year was named the full-time alternate after he had been a rotating alternate captain last year.

The Skokie, IL native is a 6'0â³ defenseman with a lefty shot who was selected by Minnesota in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He re-signed with the Philadelphia Flyers for two additional seasons on June 24, 2023. The Miami (Ohio) University product has played in 309 career AHL games with the Iowa Wild and Lehigh Valley Phantoms scoring 33-75-108 with 348 PIM.

Sandström, 26, is 2-1-2, 3.32, .871 in six games played with Lehigh Valley this season.

Last year, he played in seven games with the Phantoms in January on a conditioning loan going 4-1-2, 2.39, .911 which came in between stints with the Philadelphia Flyers where he was 3-12-3, 3.72, .880 in 20 total games.

Sandström has played in 70 career games with the Phantoms beginning in the 2018-19 season going a combined 28-23-12, 2.90, .902. He also has 25 career NHL games with the Flyers going 3-16-4, 3.62, .887.

The Phantoms return to action on Friday and Saturday with two more games remaining on the homestand. Friday night it's the Laval Rocket, AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Saturday is Hockey Fiesta Night featuring the return of "Los Fantasmas" with the Springfield Thunderbirds providing the opposition.

