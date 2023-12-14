Gagnier Reassigned to Indy

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that the team has returned forward Ryan Gagnier on loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Gagnier, 21, has posted one goal in five games with Rockford this season. The center also has seven points (2G, 7A) in 10 ECHL games with the Fuel this season.

Rockford's next game is Friday, Dec. 15 when the Hogs meet the Iowa Wild at the BMO Center at 7 p.m.

