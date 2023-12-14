Gagnier Reassigned to Indy
December 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs today announced that the team has returned forward Ryan Gagnier on loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.
Gagnier, 21, has posted one goal in five games with Rockford this season. The center also has seven points (2G, 7A) in 10 ECHL games with the Fuel this season.
Rockford's next game is Friday, Dec. 15 when the Hogs meet the Iowa Wild at the BMO Center at 7 p.m.
