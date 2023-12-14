Silver Knights Edge Reign In Overtime

An overtime goal by Jakub Brabenec gave the Henderson Silver Knights (12-10-1-2) their first win over the Ontario Reign (14-7-2-1) this season by a score of 3-2 Wednesday night at Toyota Arena.

The Reign got goals from TJ Tynan and Taylor Ward in the contest, while Charles Hudon and Samuel Fagemo each posted assists to extend their respective point streaks to five games. By securing one point from the overtime loss, the Reign continue to hold second place in the Pacific Division with 31 points in the standings.

Date: December 13, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final HSK 1 1 0 1 3 ONT 1 1 0 0 2

Shots PP HSK 23 1/2 ONT 21 0/2

Three Stars -

1. Jakub Brabenec (HSK)

2. Taylor Ward (ONT)

3. Grigori Denisenko (HSK)

W: Isaiah Saville

L: David Rittich

Next Game: Saturday, December 16 vs. Colorado Eagles | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

