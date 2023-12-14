Brabenec Nets OT Winner, Leads Silver Knights to 3-2 Victory Over Reign

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Ontario Reign in overtime, 3-2, on Wednesday evening. Forward Jakub Brabenec recorded his first multi-goal game in the AHL, including the game-winning goal.

The Reign got on the board first with a goal from Tynan early in the period.

The Silver Knights were quick to respond on the power play with a goal from Adam Cracknell, his sixth point in the team's last five games and his fourth goal in the last two. Brendan Brisson faked a one-timer from the right circle, where he passed it to Cracknell on the doorstep. Cracknell flicked it in to tie the game at one. Grigori Denisenko also collected an assist on the play.

Brabenecthen gave Henderson its first lead of the game with a goal at 3:49 in the second period. After an Ontario faceoff win, Jonas Rondbjerg stole the puck back from the Reign behind the net. Brabenec collected the pass and fed Denisenko in the slot, but Rittich made the initial save. Brabenec nabbed the rebound and buried it to make it a 2-1 game.

Ward tied the game at two with a goal midway through the second. The third period remained scoreless, sending the game to overtime.

Brabenec sealed a Silver Knights victory with his second goal of the game. Lukas Cormier collected the puck behind Henderson's blue line, then found Brabenec with a stretch pass to create a breakaway. He found the back of the net to extend the Silver Knights' win streak to two.

Goaltender Isaiah Saville stopped 19 of 21 shots in his second straight start of the season for a .904 save percentage.

The Silver Knights will next take the ice on Saturday, December 16, as they face off against the San Diego Gulls on the road.

