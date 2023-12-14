Fans Put Throwing Arms on Display for Monsters Annual Teddy Bear Toss Friday Night

December 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will welcome the Belleville Senators for Pickle in The Land Night on Thursday, December 14, and Teddy Bear Toss on Friday, December 15, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with both games starting at 7:00 p.m.

Pickleball and hockey collide on Thursday for a "dink at the rink" ahead of the Pickle in The Land Tournament presented by Nature Stone Flooring hosted by the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, Rock Entertainment Group and Topnotch Events that will take place over the weekend at Huntington Convention Center Cleveland. Fans will be treated to a variety of pickleball-themed entertainment throughout the night along with a special puck drop featuring professionals from Major League Pickleball and Professional Pickleball Association participating in this weekend's tournament.

The team will wear their Columbus Blue Jackets-themed alternate uniforms on Thursday in celebration of the Monsters in-state NHL affiliate. Designed to mirror the look of the Monsters parent club, the alternate jersey features a circular crest that marries elements of the Monsters primary logo with the familiar Union Blue and Goal Red primary colors of the Blue Jackets. A red silhouette of the state of Ohio sits in the center of the crest, symbolizing the connection between the two organizations.

On Friday, Monsters fans can participate in the annual Teddy Bear Toss and help the team beat last year's record of 12,476 stuffed animals. Fans are asked to bring new, unwrapped stuffed animals to toss onto the ice following the first Monsters goal of the game. Several organizations will be present to help collect the rainfall of stuffed animals including Kent State University, Greater Cleveland Regional Transit and CBz Buddies.

Stuffed animals collected will be donated to local charities, including CBz Buddies who have been providing emotional support to children involved in traumatic situations since 2018. The mission of the organization is to provide support and comfort to children that are affected by trauma, the opioid crisis, accidents, domestic violence, or impoverished situations. 100% of all charitable contributions go to the purchase of teddy bears.

Fans will get the chance to participate in the Sing for Santa tradition, a holiday singalong led by local elementary school choir groups throughout the game. Friday night is also a 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials.

Center Ice, The Official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will be offering a special Item of the Game on Friday to fit the theme featuring 20% off a Monsters Plush available both while supplies last.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The Monsters are part of Rock Entertainment Group. In addition to the Monsters, Rock Entertainment Group also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA, the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League, Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League, the operation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland, and Cleveland Clinic Courts - the Cavaliers' training and development center in Independence, Ohio.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.