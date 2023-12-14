Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: December 14th, 2023

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack's eight-game point streak (7-0-1-0) came to a halt last Saturday when the Pack dropped a 5-1 decision to the Laval Rocket at Place Bell. Now, coming off their first regulation loss since November 17th, the Wolf Pack will look to reset and begin a new streak this weekend.

The club wraps up a stretch of five consecutive games against North Division opponents this weekend when the Rochester Americans and Toronto Marlies make their lone trips to the XL Center this season.

This weekend will kick off a three-game homestand that takes the Wolf Pack to the holidays. The club's next road game isn't until December 27th in Springfield against the Thunderbirds.

Friday, December15th, 2023, Vs. Rochester Americans: The Wolf Pack and Americans open their two-game season series on Friday night at the XL Center. Hartford will travel to the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester on March 20th to wrap up the set.

The foes met twice during the 2022-23 campaign, with the home team winning both meetings. The Amerks cruised to an 8-4 victory on home ice in the last meeting on March 10th, while the Pack scored a 4-1 victory in Hartford on January 21st.

Turner Elson struck 12:01 into the game on January 21st, giving Hartford a lead they never lost. Cristiano DiGiacinto's goal at 17:53 of the opening stanza would stand as the game-winning tally, while Dylan Garand earned first-star honors with a 23-save victory.

On March 10th, Tim Gettinger scored to give the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead just 6:18 into the contest, but the Americans rattled off six unanswered goals to cruise to their 8-4 victory. Mason Jobst's goal at 3:42 of the second period would stand as the game-winner.

Over the last five seasons, the Wolf Pack are 2-5-0-1 against the Americans. Rochester holds a 6-1-1-0 record in that span.

Sunday, December 17th, 2023, Vs. Toronto Marlies: The first Sunday home game of the season will see the Marlies make their lone stop in the Connecticut capital this season. Hartford will return the favor and make a stop in 'The 6ix' on March 23rd.

Last season, the teams split two overtime games, with the home team winning both. First, the Marlies claimed a 3-2 overtime victory in Toronto on March 11th. Less than a month later, on April 5th, the Wolf Pack got their revenge with a 2-1 overtime decision at the XL Center.

In Toronto, Jake Leschyshyn deflected a centering pass from Adan Clendening into the net at 19:23 of the third period, forcing overtime and earning the Wolf Pack a point. Logan Shaw buried the winner at 2:39 of the extra session, however, sending the fans home happy.

On April 5th, no goals were scored in the first 58:48 of action. The final 1:12, however, featured two tallies. Anton Blidh put Hartford ahead 1-0 at 18:48 of the third period with his 12th goal of the season, but Topi Niemelä's first career AHL goal would tie the affair at 19:47 with the net empty.

1:42 into overtime, Leschyshyn would find the back of the net to earn the Wolf Pack the season split and three out of a possible four points.

Sunday's puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. The game will also feature postgame photos with Wolf Pack players! More information and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

Quick Hits:

On Sunday night, the parent New York Rangers (NHL) assigned forward Riley Nash to the Wolf Pack. Nash had missed the last three Wolf Pack games due to recall. He made his debut with the Rangers last Saturday night in Washington against the Capitals.

On Tuesday morning, the Rangers recalled defenseman Matthew Robertson from the Wolf Pack ahead of their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Robertson was assigned back to Hartford following the game.

Also on Tuesday, the Rangers reassigned goaltender Olof Lindbom from the Wolf Pack to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones. Lindbom started for the Wolf Pack Saturday in Laval.

The Wolf Pack loaned forward Cristiano DiGiacinto to the Cyclones on Tuesday. DiGiacinto made his season debut with Hartford on Saturday afternoon.

Although their overall point streak was snapped on Saturday, the Wolf Pack are still working on a seven-game point streak on home ice. They are 6-0-1-0 in that span.

Forward Ryder Korczak, who picked up an assist on Blake Hillman's goal on Saturday, is working on a two-game point streak (1 g, 1 a, 2 pts). It is the first point streak of the rookie's career.

Despite their loss on Saturday, the Wolf Pack are 4-2-1-0 against the North Division this season.

