San Diego Gulls to Host Annual Winter Wonderland Night on Saturday, December 16
December 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will hold its annual Winter Wonderland Night on Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. the Henderson Silver Knights at 6 p.m. The night will feature a number of holiday-inspired activities, including the fan-favorite Teddy Bear Toss and an exclusive Gulls-themed Hawaiian shirt giveaway for the first 8,000 fans in attendance.
The festivities will kick off with a pregame tailgate packed with holiday fun in the North VIP lot from 4-6 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and live reindeer. The tailgate will also feature an area with real snow that fans can play in, Christmas carolers and much more. Food and hot chocolate will be available for purchase.
In-game elements will feature a ceremonial puck drop performed by Santa Claus and the Teddy Bear Toss. Fans are encouraged to bring a new or gently used stuffed animal to the game and throw it onto the ice after the Gulls score their first goal of the game. All stuffed toys will be donated to nonprofit organizations throughout San Diego County. Prior to being tossed on the ice, bears must be wrapped in a clear plastic bag, which will be available at the pregame tailgate and on the Pechanga Arena San Diego concourse. Large stuffed animals can also be dropped off before the game at the Chuck-A-Puck table located at section nine for storage.
The San Diego Gulls Foundation will host its third Surprise Puck Sale Saturday evening. Holiday-inspired Surprise Pucks will be available for $25 at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10.â¯Fans can select pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per purchase). The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also be holding a holiday auction featuring player signed jerseys, a team signed stick, and much more. More information on the auction can be found at SanDiegoGulls.com/Auction and all proceeds from the night will support the San Diego Gulls Foundation.
Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/Tickets,â¯by calling (844) GO-GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.â¯
