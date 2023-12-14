Wolves to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday
December 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - Teddy bears will be soaring when the Chicago Wolves host their annual Teddy Bear Toss Game on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
When the Wolves score their first goal of the game against the Texas Stars, fans will toss new or gently used stuffed animals to the ice. If the Wolves do not score within the first two periods, the Teddy Bear Toss will occur during the second intermission.
The teddy bears and stuffed animals will then be collected and donated to charities, including: Stuffed Animals For Emergencies, Toys for Tots and Share Our Space.
Media interested in covering the Teddy Bear Toss Game--or any other Chicago Wolves event--should contact Wolves Director of Public Relations, Chris Kuc.
Next up: The Wolves host the Texas Stars on Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena. It will be the Teddy Bear Toss Game as well as Adopt-A-Dog Night.
