Capitals Recall Forward Joe Snively from Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have recalled forward Joe Snively from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Snively, 27, has scored 21 points (7g, 14a) in 25 games this season with Hershey, ranking second on the team in assists and third in points. He has posted seven multi-point games this year for the Bears, and he skated in his 200th professional game on Dec. 10 versus Charlotte.

The native of Herndon, Virginia helped Hershey to the Calder Cup title last year, leading the club in scoring in the postseason with 15 points (2g, 13a) over 20 games. He split the 2022-23 regular season between Washington and Hershey, logging 27 points (9g, 18a) in 32 games with the Bears. In total, Snively has appeared in 176 career games with Hershey, scoring 134 points (51g, 83a).

With Washington, Snively appeared in 12 games last season, scoring four points (2g, 2a). He has skated in 24 career NHL games, registering 11 points (6g, 5a).

