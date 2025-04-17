Portland Pulls Through with Extra Innings Win

Hartford, Connecticut - The Portland Sea Dogs (7-2) pulled off a come-from-behind win 7-5 in 10 innings over the Hartford Yard Goats (5-5) at Dunkin' Park on Wednesday evening. With the win, the Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League and extend their lead over the second-place Yard Goats. Hartford is now 2.5 games behind Portland.

RHP Bryan Bello tallied 4.1 innings of work while allowing four earned runs on six hits while fanning seven batters in his MLB rehab assignment. Bello threw 71 pitches, 51 of them for strikes. Liam Hendriks pitched a scoreless sixth inning, also on a rehab assignment for the Boston Red Sox. His only blemish was a lone walk and he recorded one strikeout. He tossed 18 pitches, 10 for strikes.

The Yard Goats started the scoring in the first inning. Cole Carrigg singled and then stole second (3) and third base (4) to start the inning. Following a strikeout and a walk surrendered to Kyle Karros, Bryant Betancourt launched a three-run home run to give Hartford a 3-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs responded in the top of the third. With one out, Ahbram Liendo doubled and Max Ferguson punched an RBI single that made the score 3-1. Jhostynxon Garcia notched a single that put two runners in scoring position. In the next at-bat, Blaze Jordan doubled to bring home two more runs and tie the game at 3-3.

In the bottom of the third inning, Carrigg reached base on a hit-by-pitch and then stole second (5). After a strikeout, Karros singled which moved Carrigg to third. The next batter Betancourt grounded out, however Karros came in to score which broke the tie and gave the Yard Goats a 4-3 lead.

Portland rallied in the eighth inning. With two outs, Ferguson reached via a walk. Garcia came through in the clutch with a game-tying double that knotted the game, 4-4. The Sea Dogs bullpen kept the Yard Goats offense at bay to send the game to extra innings.

In the top of the 10th with Liendo on second, Mikey Romero singled, which advanced Liendo to third. Following a strikeout and Romero swiping second base (1), Garcia peppered an RBI single that scored Liendo and gave the Sea Dogs a 5-4 lead. He was able to advance to second on a fielding error. After a Jordan walk and a strikeout, Corey Rosier singled, scoring Romero and Garcia and making the score 7-4.

In the bottom of the 10th, with one out and Carrigg on second, Karros singled which moved Carrigg to third. After a strikeout, Carrigg scored on a balk to cut the lead to 7-5.

Sea Dogs right hander Yordanny Monegro (1-0, 1.23 ERA) was magnificent in relief, tossing four innings of one run ball while racking up nine strikeouts. He did not issue a walk. The Sea Dogs pitching staff tallied 18 total strikeouts on the night. RHP Collin Baumgartner (0-1, 4.50 ERA) was given the loss pitching the tenth inning allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits while walking one and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats will meet again tomorrow, Thursday, April 17th at 7:10pm at Dunkin' Park. Portland will send RHP Blake Wehunt (0-1, 5.40 ERA) to the mound while Hartford will send RHP Connor Staine (0-1, 4.50 ERA) to the bump.

