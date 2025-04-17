Jones Crushes Two Home Runs, Altoona Takes Series Lead on Thursday

April 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Spencer Jones of the Somerset Patriots scores following a homer

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Altoona Curve in game three of a six-game series at PNG Field in Altoona, PA on Thursday by a score of 6-4.

Somerset made a season-high four errors on defense, leading to five unearned runs. The Patriots bullpen pitched 3.2 innings and combined for 1 H, 0 R, and 7 K. The first-pitch temperature of 66 degrees was the highest game-time temperature this season.

RHP Cam Schlittler (4.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) took his first loss in his second start and third appearance of the season.

Schlittler has pitched 15 innings this season, second most in the Eastern League and one-third of an inning behind the league's leader.

LF Spencer Jones (3-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R) blasted his second multi-home run game of the season and the fifth of his career.

Jones leads Double-A baseball with five home runs this season. The Yankees No. 2 prospect paces all Yankees minor leaguers with five home runs and a .636 SLG. With 10 runs scored this season, Jones is tied with Akron's Travis Bazzana and Hartford's Cole Carrigg for the Eastern League lead in runs scored.

1B Diomedes Hernandez (2-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2 K) made his Double-A debut and collected his first hit and run batted in at the Double-A level.

Hernandez becomes the fourth Patriots position player to make his Double-A debut this season.

CF Cole Gabrielson (1-for-3, BB, 2 SB) stole two bases while on the basepaths in the sixth inning.

Gabrielson has recorded multiple steals in a single game for the second time this season (4/9/25 vs. REA). Gabrielson is tied with Hartford's Cole Carrigg for second place in the Eastern League with five stolen bases this year.

