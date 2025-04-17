Bazzana and Kayfus Pace Ducks to 6-3 Win in Erie

April 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CJ Kayfus and Travis Bazzana drive in five to lead the Akron RubberDucks to a 6-3 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday night at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

Akron broke their scoreless innings streak in the third. Bazzana singled to center to bring home Alex Mooney to make it 1-0 Akron. Two batters later, Kayfus lined a triple down the line in right to score three. Kayfus came home on a wild pitch later in the inning to make it 5-0 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

RubberDucks starter Austin Peterson was sharp again for Akron. The right-hander allowed just two runs on three hits while striking out four over five innings to pick up his first victory of the season. Ross Carver worked two scoreless innings. Magnus Ellerts allowed a run over an inning and two-thirds with five strikeouts. Carter Spivey got the final out at the plate when an Erie baserunner attempted to score from second on a wild pitch.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks added some insurance in the top of the ninth. Tyresse Turner doubled to center with two outs to set up Bazzana for his second RBI single of the night to make it 6-2 Akron.

Notebook

Kayfus' triple extended his hitting streak to 11 games to open the season...Kayfus now leads the team with four triples while the RubberDucks 12 triples on the season are the most in MLB and MiLB...Bazzana recorded his third multi-RBI game of the year...Second consecutive outing Ellerts has gotten all of his outs via strikeout...Game Time: 2:30...Attendance: 1,551.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park on Friday, April 18 at 6:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (0-0, 3.52 ERA) will face Erie right-hander Jaden Hamm (0-0, 2.50 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

