Crooked Number in Sixth Inning Favors Senators

April 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-5) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (6-6) at Delta Dental Stadium on Thursday night, 11-4. Harrisburg sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull away and take a game advantage in the six-game series.

First baseman Peyton Williams led the New Hampshire offense with a multi-hit game and picked up his first double at the Double-A level. Designated hitter Jace Bohrofen plated two runs in Thursday's game and right fielder RJ Schreck scored one. Schreck was plunked by a pitch in the bottom of the second inning and extended his on-base streak to all eight of his games he's appeared in this season.

Right-handed starter Devereaux Harrison (L, 1-1) surrendered four runs on seven hits in the Thursday loss and washed three walks with three strikeouts. Harrisburg's Jarlin Susana, the no. 2 ranked prospect in Washington's Top 30 (MLB Pipeline) struck out 10 batters Thursday night, his new Double-A best. Senators' reliever Michael Cuevas (W, 1-0) earned the win in relief following Susana's departure after 4-2/3 innings.

Harrisburg plated its first run in the top of the first inning on a solo home run from center fielder Donta' Williams. The Senators added three more in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly and RBI singles from designated hitter Daylen Lile and Williams to make it 4-0.

New Hampshire scored one run in the bottom of the second after Schreck was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it a 4-1 game. The Fisher Cats would score another in the bottom of the third on an RBI single from second baseman Ryan McCarty to cut Harrisburg's lead to two.

The first three batters reached for Harrisburg in the top of the sixth before Williams knocked an RBI double to make it 7-2. Left fielder Nick Schnell and right fielder Carlos De La Cruz followed up with a pair of RBI singles before a sacrifice fly brought the score to 11-2.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Bohrofen knocked a two-out, two-RBI single which finalized the scoring at 11-4.

New Hampshire resumes their six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators on Friday, April 18 with a 6:35 PM first pitch as Los Gatos Feroces de New Hampshire take the field for the first time this season. Fisher Cats RHP CJ Van Eyk (0-2, 11.57 ERA) takes the ball for his third start on the season and will oppose Harrisburg RHP Seth Shuman (0-1, 5.79 ERA) for game four of the series

