Rumble Ponies Race Past Fightin Phils for Road Victory

April 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







READING, Pa. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-6) received contributions on offense, defense, and on the mound and defeated the Reading Fightin Phils, 6-2, on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Shortstop Jett Williams hit a leadoff opposite-field home run on the third pitch of the game, which gave Binghamton a 1-0 lead against left-hander Braeden Fausnaught (0-3). It marked Williams' second home run of the season, and he has recorded a hit in eight of his first 10 games.

In the second inning, third baseman JT Schwartz demolished a two-run homer to right-center field that put Binghamton up 3-0. It marked Schwartz's first home run in just his second game of the season. Schwartz finished the game with a two-run homer, a double, and a walk.

Right-hander Jack Wenninger (3-0) started the game for Binghamton and allowed just one run over five innings with six strikeouts, while earning his third win of the season.

In the bottom of the second inning, third baseman Luis Verdugo belted a solo homer against Wenninger, which cut Binghamton's lead to 3-1.

Schwartz also made two stellar defensive plays. In the bottom of the fourth inning with runners on first and second base, Schwartz made a diving stop at third and threw to second for the inning-ending 5-4 fielder's choice. In the sixth inning, with runners at the corners and one out, Schwartz snared a line drive off the bat of first baseman Keaton Anthony that had an exit velocity of 105 mph. Schwartz saved at least one run on the play and Reading stranded both runners on base in the frame.

Reading (5-7) cut Binghamton's lead to 3-2 when left fielder Felix Reyes hit a solo homer in the eighth inning.

Binghamton added three runs in the top of the ninth. Left fielder Travis Swaggerty hit a one-out double and scored on second baseman Yonny Hernández's RBI single. Williams followed with an RBI single to right-center. Williams later scored all the way from first when he stole second and came around to score on an error in center field that made it 6-2.

Right-hander Trey McLoughlin closed the game with two strikeouts over a perfect ninth inning. Righty Carlos Guzman tossed 1.2 scoreless frames with three strikeouts and right-hander Hunter Parsons allowed one run with two strikeouts over 1.1 innings in relief for Binghamton.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Friday at FirstEnergy Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Williams went 2-for-5 with a homer, two runs batted in, two runs scored, a stolen base, and two strikeouts...Williams recorded his second multi-hit game and extended his hit streak to three games...First baseman Nick Lorusso went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base, while extending his hit streak to six games...Center fielder Nick Morabito drew a walk in the first inning to extend his on-base streak to seven games...Swaggerty recorded his second multi-hit game...Through three starts, Wenninger is 3-0 with a 1.20 ERA and leads the Eastern league in wins and with 22 strikeouts.

