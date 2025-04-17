Squirrels Handed Another Close Loss Thursday

April 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell to the Chesapeake Baysox, 4-3, on Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (2-10) were handed their fourth one-run loss of the season and have lost the first three games of the series against the Baysox (8-4).

With the score tied, 3-3, in the top of the eighth, Braxton Roxby (Loss, 0-2) issued a pair of walks to start the inning. After a sacrifice bunt, Adam Retzbach plated the go-ahead run with a groundout.

In the top of the ninth, Luis Valdez led off with a single and moved to second base on a steal. Tavian Josenberger lined out to right fielder Victor Bericoto, who made a diving catch. The next batter, Jeremiah Jackson, lined out to Bericoto in right, who threw out Valdez at the plate attempting to score from third.

Richmond was retired in order in the bottom of the ninth by Chesapeake reliever Yaqui Rivera (Save, 2).

Chesapeake opened the scoring in the top of the first inning with an RBI single by Silas Ardoin.

In the bottom of the second, Zach Morgan tied the score, 1-1, with a two-out RBI double.

The Flying Squirrels took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Jairo Pomares led off with a double and scored on a fielding error in right following a single by Sabin Ceballos.

The Baysox tied the score, 2-2, in the top of the fifth with a triple by Josenberger. Later in the inning, Jeremiah Jackson moved Chesapeake ahead, 3-2, with an RBI single.

Bericoto evened the score, 2-2, with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.

Baysox relievers Yaramil Hiraldo, Preston Johnson (Win, 1-0) and Rivera combined for four scoreless innings.

The night celebrated the 40th anniversary of the first game at The Diamond held on April 17, 1985.

The series continues on Friday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Manuel Mercedes (0-2, 9.53) will start for Richmond opposed by Chesapeake right-hander Trace Bright (1-1, 2.08). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

