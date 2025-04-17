Portland Falls to Hartford 6-3

April 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - The Portland Sea Dogs (7-3) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats (6-5) at Dunkin' Park on Thursday night. With the loss, The Sea Dogs remain a game and half ahead of Hartford at the top of the Eastern League standings.

On the second pitch of the game, Mikey Romero (2) launched a solo home run to give Portland a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

With one out in the top of the second, Ahbram Liendo singled. After Liendo (2) stole second, Enderso Lira (1) rocketed a two-run home run which increased Portland's lead to 3-0.

Hartford responded in the bottom of the second. Jose Torres hit a leadoff single. Then Jose Cordova doubled which moved Torres to third base. In the next at-bat, Dylan Jorge grounded out to third, Torres scored on the play which cut the deficit to 3-1. Next, Braiden Ward singled which moved Cordova up a base. GJ Hill bunted for an infield single that scored Cordova and made the score 3-2. On the next pitch, Ward (5) stole third base and then scored on a throwing error, tying the game at 3-3.

The Yard Goats broke the tie in the bottom of the fifth. Hill walked to lead off the inning. Ben McCabe singled in the next at-bat. After a groundout into a forceout from Cole Carrigg moved Hill to third and put runners on the corners. The next batter Kyle Karros was plunked which loaded the bases. Juan Guerrero reached base on an error, which brought home both Hill and Carrigg and broke the tie 5-3. Then Torres hit a sacrifice fly that scored Karros and increased the lead to 6-3.

RHP Connor Staine (1-1, 5.00 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 5.0 innings allowing three runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out three. RHP Blake Wehunt (0-2, 5.40 ERA) was given the loss pitching 5.0 innings allowing six runs (three earned) on five hits while walking one and striking out seven. LHP Sam Weatherly (1) earned the save with 2.0 shutout innings.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats will meet again tomorrow, Friday, April 18th at 7:10pm at Dunkin' Park. Portland will send RHP Tyler Uberstine (0-0, 6.23 ERA) to the mound while Hartford will send RHP Gabriel Hughes (0-0, 2.25 ERA) to the bump.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.