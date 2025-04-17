Baysox Use Small Ball to Win Third Straight

RICHMOND, VA. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, won their third straight against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, by a final score of 4-3 on Thursday night from The Diamond.

Chesapeake (8-4) opened the scoring three batters in on an RBI single from Silas Ardoin against Richmond starting left-hander John Michael Bertrand. Ardoin has collected an RBI in back-to-back games.

Richmond (2-10) responded in the second and third inning to take a 2-1 lead against Baysox starting right-hander Zach Fruit. Zach Morgan doubled home a run in the second and Jairo Pomares scored from second after right-fielder Luis Valdez committed a fielding error on a single from Sabin Ceballos.

Fruit lasted 3.1 innings and gave up the two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and no walks in a no decision.

The Baysox took the lead in the fifth on a game-tying RBI triple from Tavian Josenberger and a go-ahead RBI single from Jeremiah Jackson, one of his three hits of the game. Richmond's Victor Bericoto lined a game-tying single in the bottom of the frame to tie the score at three.

In the eighth, Max Wagner and Douglas Hodo III both walked to lead off the inning against right-hander Braxton Roxby (L, 0-2). Anthony Servideo bunted them over to second and third and Adam Retzbach plated home the go-ahead and eventual winning run in Wagner with a grounder to second. Retzbach has collected an RBI in three of his last four games.

Right-hander Preston Johnson (W, 1-0) earned his first Double-A win after dealing 1.2 innings of shutout relief with two strikeouts. Right-hander Yaqui Rivera (S, 2) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts to earn his second save of the season.

The Baysox are now 5-2 in one-run games this season.

Chesapeake continues its six-game road trip against Richmond tomorrow night. RHP Trace Bright is scheduled to start for Chesapeake against RHP Manuel Mercedes for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm from The Diamond.

